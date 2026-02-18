Savannah Guthrie's husband, Michael Feldman, has returned to Tucson, Arizona, as the urgent search for her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, moves into its third week.

Feldman, 57, was photographed arriving at Tucson International Airport on Tuesday.

Dressed casually in a gray sweatshirt and jeans, he carried two small suitcases and a backpack as an airport employee escorted him outside.

He did not speak publicly. His arrival signals added family support as authorities continue working to find 84-year-old Nancy.

Nancy was last seen on January 31 after having dinner with family members. She was dropped off at home that evening but did not attend church the next morning. Her disappearance was reported soon after.

Investigators later released home surveillance footage showing an armed, masked person disabling Nancy's front door camera in the early hours of February 1, PageSix reported.

The video has been shared widely as officials ask for help identifying the suspect.

Savannah, 54, has remained in Arizona throughout the search. She recently reposted images and videos connected to the case and pleaded for help. "Someone out there recognizes this person," she wrote. "We believe she is still out there. Bring her home."

FBI Raises Nancy Guthrie Reward to $100K

The FBI has increased the reward to $100,000 for information leading to Nancy's location or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has publicly cleared the entire Guthrie family of any wrongdoing.

"Not one single person in the family is a suspect," Nanos said, urging the public to stop speculation.

According to Entertainment Now, he added that the family has been "100 percent cooperative" and called them "victims plain and simple."

Authorities are also using advanced investigative tools. DNA evidence recovered from gloves found about two miles from Nancy's home did not match any profiles in the national CODIS database.

Additional DNA collected at her residence is still under analysis. Investigators are now using investigative genetic genealogy to search for possible family links through public databases.

Sheriff Nanos acknowledged the case may take time but emphasized that officers are using every available method, including a Bluetooth signal detector to try to locate Nancy's pacemaker.