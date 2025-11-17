Disney has released the first trailer for its live-action adaptation of "Moana," offering audiences a glimpse of Catherine Laga'aia in the titular role alongside Dwayne Johnson reprising his part as the demigod Maui.

The trailer highlights Laga'aia's debut performance and features her singing the powerful song "I Am Moana," signaling a fresh yet faithful retelling of the beloved ocean adventure.​​

The film tells the story of Moana, a courageous young woman from the island of Motunui who answers the call of the ocean. For the first time, she voyages beyond the reef with Maui to restore prosperity to her people. Alongside Laga'aia and Johnson, the cast includes John Tui as Moana's father, Chief Tui; Frankie Adams as her strong-willed mother, Sina; and Rena Owen as Gramma Tala, Moana's revered grandmother. This ensemble brings to life the vibrant characters that fans cherish from the original animated hit.​

Directed by Emmy and Tony Award winner Thomas Kail, the live-action "Moana" is produced by a team including Dwayne Johnson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and others who were closely involved in the original film's success. Auliʻi Cravalho, the original voice of Moana in the animated movies, serves as an executive producer, further linking the new film to its animation roots.​​

Principal photography for the film took place between July and November of 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia, and Hawaii, under the working title "Canon." The production team includes cinematographer Óscar Faura and visual effects supervisor Bill Westenhofer. There were considerations of using AI-generated effects involving Dwayne Johnson's character, but the idea was abandoned to avoid controversy amid ongoing societal debates over AI in filmmaking.​

The trailer showcases the stunning scenery of Motunui, the mystical ocean, and the quirky Kakamora tribe, staying true to the original story's beautiful visuals and spirit. Disney has scheduled the film for release on July 10, 2026, marking the 10th anniversary of the original "Moana" animated film. The movie is expected to be released in IMAX as well, offering audiences an immersive cinematic experience.​​

This live-action "Moana" maintains the magic and heart that made the original a favorite while introducing new faces and real-life performances to bring the iconic ocean adventure to life on the big screen.