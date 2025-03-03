Kieran Culkin is officially an Oscar winner and while he made sure to thank those closest to him, he noticeably left one family member out.

The actor scooped up the award for Best Supporting actor for his role in 'A Real Pain' and when he went up to accept the award, he failed to mention his brother Macaulay Culkin.

"Oh, my God, that's crazy. I don't even know. Mr. Downey, sir, thanks for handing this to me. This means a lot coming from you," Kieran said after accepting the award from Robert Downey Jr., according to the Daily Mail.

Kieran also heaped praise for Jeremy Strong and made sure to shout out his wife during his acceptance speech.

"I love you Jazz. I have to thank my wife Jazz for absolutely everything, for giving me my favorite people in the world. Please don't play the music because I want to tell a really quick story about Jazz," he said before sharing that the couple had made an agreement to have a fourth child if he won an Oscar.

He made his way off stage before thanking Macaulay, but his brother assured that there was no bad blood between them.

Macaulay and his wife Brenda Song spoke about his brother's win while they were on the red carpet for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

"The Best Supporting Actor [is] the only thing I watched. True story, true story," he said, according to Yahoo.

Macaulay went on to share that his brother winning an Oscar made him emotional.

"I cried. And I was like, 'I'm gonna see you later,'" he added.

Despite the intention of meeting up later, Macaulay was unsure that they would actually be able to meet up.

"He's busy. He's an award-winning actor," he shared.

Still, Macaulay was always sure that his brother was coming home with the Oscar.

"He was front row aisle, closest to the stairs. There was no way he was not going to win," Macaulay continued.

Kieran rise to fame began in the early 1990s when he appeared alongside his older brother, Macaulay Culkin, in films like 'Home Alone' and 'Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.' Unlike his brother, Kieran initially remained in supporting roles, gaining recognition for his performances in films like 'Father of the Bride' and 'Igby Goes Down.'

However, he rose to fame once again after he starred in the HBO series 'Succession'. His performance earned him widespread critical acclaim, multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations, and ultimately a Golden Globe win in 2024.