Nick Reiner, son of the late director Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, is reportedly "broke," a factor believed to have led to his high-profile defense attorney Alan Jackson withdrawing from his murder case.

Famous lawyer Alan Jackson has dropped Reiner as a client in the case of the alleged murders of his parents. He says that things are out of his control.

Jackson made the announcement outside the courthouse, where Reiner was supposed to be arraigned. The arraignment has now been moved to February 23.

Jackson said, "As you know, this morning, I had to withdraw as Nick Reiner's counsel," He continued. "Circumstances beyond our control, but more importantly, circumstances beyond Nick's control, have dictated that, sadly, it's made it impossible for us to continue our representation of Nick."

RadarOnline spoke to legal experts who said that money issues probably had something to do with Jackson's leaving. "The average cost for Jackson runs about a million dollars," said Yonatan Levoritz, the founding attorney of the Levoritz Law Firm in New York. It doesn't make sense to stay on the case now that it's clear he won't get paid.

Levoritz said that the famous lawyer had already gotten a lot of attention because of his involvement. "Jackson has made his headlines and garnered more fame, and it is a losing case, so it pays to stop the bleeding and let Reiner sink on his own," he said.

After Jackson leaves, Reiner will probably have to hire a public defender. A spokesperson for the Reiner family said, "They have the utmost trust in the legal process and will not comment further on matters related to the legal proceedings."

Jackson, who has worked with clients like Kevin Spacey, Harvey Weinstein, and Karen Read, stressed that quitting does not mean giving up on Reiner. "We expect the public defender to step in, they've already been appointed, and very carefully protect Nick Reiner's interests as he moves forward through the legal system," he said.

He also defended Reiner's legal position, saying that the process will reveal the truth. Jackson said, "Pursuant to the law in California, Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder."

The case has received unprecedented attention from across the US due to the sensationalism of the allegations. With Jason Jackson now bowing out of the legal fight, Andy Reiner is preparing to head into court using public defenders.

In separate news, Reiner, 32, appeared emotional with a shaved head at his Jan. 7 arraignment over the killings of his parents, according to People. He wore a khaki jail jumpsuit and remained cuffed as the hearing unfolded at the Los Angeles County courthouse

The couple died from multiple sharp-force injuries, and prosecutors are pursuing charges that could bring the death penalty or life without parole.

Reiner had previously been treated for schizophrenia and was cleared from suicide watch before the hearing.