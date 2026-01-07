Disney has cast Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim as Rapunzel and Flynn Rider in its live-action adaptation of "Tangled," the studio announced Wednesday.​

Croft, a 21-year-old Australian actress best known for playing Rachel Roth (Raven) in the DC superhero series "Titans," will take on the role of Rapunzel. Manheim, 24, who starred as Zed in Disney Channel's "Zombies" franchise and as Seymour in the Off-Broadway revival of "Little Shop of Horrors," will play Flynn Rider. The pair will step into roles originally voiced by Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi in the 2010 animated film.​

"The Greatest Showman" director Michael Gracey will helm the live-action remake from a screenplay by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, known for "Do Revenge" and "Thor: Love and Thunder." Kristin Burr, who produced "Cruella" and "Freakier Friday," is attached as producer alongside executive producer Lucy Kitada, according to the Hollywood Reporter.​

The casting concludes a selection process that began in December 2025, when actresses including Sarah Catherine Hook, Freya Skye, and Olivia-Mai Barrett tested for the role of Rapunzel. Charlie Gillespie and newcomer Gilli Jones also auditioned for Flynn Rider. The film is expected to begin production in Spain in June 2026.​

The project marks the latest in Disney's ongoing strategy of reimagining animated classics as live-action films. The original "Tangled," which premiered in 2010, earned $592 million globally and received an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song for "I See the Light."

The animated film, based on the Brothers Grimm fairy tale, follows Rapunzel—a princess with magical 70-foot-long hair confined to a tower—who teams up with thief Flynn Rider to escape and discover her true identity, US News reported.​

Disney has not yet announced who will play the villainous Mother Gothel, originally voiced by Donna Murphy. Scarlett Johansson was previously in talks for the role but departed due to scheduling conflicts with "The Exorcist" and "The Batman Part II."​

Croft's career began at age nine when she played Scout Finch in a theatrical production of "To Kill a Mockingbird," which led to her landing the title role in the 2016 film "The Osiris Child." She also starred in Netflix's 2023 biographical drama "True Spirit," portraying Australian sailor Jessica Watson.​

Manheim launched his acting career at age seven in local theater productions and performed in over 15 musicals before Disney casting director Amber Horn discovered him. He finished second on Season 27 of "Dancing with the Stars" in 2018 and currently stars in Paramount+'s "School Spirits."​

The live-action "Tangled" joins Disney's expanding slate of remakes, which includes recent releases like "Lilo & Stitch," which grossed over $1 billion in 2025—and the upcoming live-action "Moana," scheduled for July 2026. No release date has been announced for "Tangled,"​ as per Yahoo News.