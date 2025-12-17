Amazon MGM Studios has officially released the first look at the highly anticipated action-comedy "The Wrecking Crew," confirming that the buddy-cop film starring Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on January 28, 2026.​

The newly released images offer fans a glimpse into the chaotic dynamic between the two lead stars, who play estranged half-brothers forced to reunite under tragic circumstances. Set against the backdrop of Hawaii, the film follows Jonny (Momoa) and James (Bautista), who have not spoken in twenty years due to a long-held grudge.

Their reunion is triggered by the murder of their father, a crime that compels them to set aside their differences to uncover a sprawling conspiracy involving buried secrets and dangerous enemies, according to Deadline.​

The character dynamics promise to be a central highlight of the film, playing against the actors' typical on-screen personas. Momoa portrays Jonny, a "loose cannon" police officer who operates with little regard for the rules, while Bautista plays James, a disciplined and by-the-book Navy SEAL. The clash between Jonny's impulsive nature and James's rigid military training is expected to drive much of the film's humor and action.​

Directed by Ángel Manuel Soto, known for his work on DC's "Blue Beetle," the film is based on a script by Jonathan Tropper, the creator of the gritty action series Banshee and Warrior. The supporting cast features a robust lineup of talent, including Temuera Morrison, Jacob Batalon, Frankie Adams, Miyavi, Stephen Root, and Morena Baccarin, Esquire reported.​

The project's origin is somewhat unique in Hollywood, stemming directly from a social media pitch. In 2021, Dave Bautista tweeted an idea for a Lethal Weapon-style buddy cop movie starring himself and Momoa.

The concept quickly gained traction, leading to a bidding war that was ultimately won by MGM. After years of development, the film is finally ready for audiences, promising a mix of high-stakes action and comedy.​

Viewers should expect a mature tone for this adventure. The film has received an R rating for strong bloody violence, sexual material, and pervasive language, signaling that The Wrecking Crew will not hold back on the intensity when it arrives on streaming platforms early next year, as per Joblo.