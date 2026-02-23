"Scrubs" will return with a new revival on ABC on Feb. 25, 2026, with many original cast members back in both series-regular and recurring roles.

The revival will debut with two episodes starting at 8 p.m. on ABC, and each episode will be available to stream the next day on Hulu. ABC is positioning the show as a continuation of the original series, again set at Sacred Heart with a mix of familiar faces and new hospital staff.

Zach Braff is returning as Dr. John "J.D." Dorian, who will once more serve as the main point of view, according to Deadline. Donald Faison will again play Dr. Christopher Turk, reuniting with Braff to restore the central friendship that defined the earlier seasons. Sarah Chalke will be back as Dr. Elliot Reid as a series regular, rounding out the core trio.

Judy Reyes will return as Carla Espinosa in a recurring role because of commitments to another ABC project. John C. McGinley will appear again as Dr. Perry Cox, also in a recurring capacity, while he continues work on a separate series from creator Bill Lawrence.

Neil Flynn will reprise his role as the Janitor, and Christa Miller will return as Jordan Sullivan, adding more original ensemble members to the lineup, TVInsider reported.

The revival will also feature Robert Maschio back as Todd and Phill Lewis as Hooch, bringing back recurring characters that fans know from the original run. New cast members will expand the hospital's staff and introduce a younger group of doctors and interns.

Vanessa Bayer will play Sibby, who is in charge of a wellness program for employees, and Joel Kim Booster will play Dr. Eric Park.

The new intern class includes Ava Bunn as Serena, Jacob Dudman as Asher, David Gridley as Blake, Layla Mohammadi as Amara, and Amanda Morrow as Dashana. ABC's description stresses that while the medical world and interns have changed, the relationship between J.D. and Turk will stay at the center of the show's story, as per TVLine.