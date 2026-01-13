Following the public release of details from an arrest warrant, actor Timothy Busfield is facing serious allegations that have renewed attention in Hollywood. On Jan. 12, it was reported that investigators believe Busfield sexually abused child actors he met while working on the FOX show "The Cleaning Lady," charges the actor denies.

According to People, the arrest warrant for the 68-year-old Emmy winner includes allegations of two counts of criminal sexual contact with a minor and one count of child abuse. The incidents, according to police, involved 11-year-old twins, whose names are under confidentiality. The children reportedly met Busfield while working on The Cleaning Lady, which aired from January 2022 to June 2025.

Investigators said that a doctor at the University of New Mexico Hospital contacted authorities on Nov. 1, 2024, to report possible abuse. Police documents cited by RadarOnline say the children's parents told detectives that Busfield became close to their sons while directing episodes of the show.

A summary of the warrant shows investigators saying Busfield encouraged the children to call him "Uncle Tim." The warrant quotes: "t was reported that Timothy would tell his children to call him 'Uncle Tim.'" The mother questioned her sons after hearing he had been "handsy," and the boys reportedly replied, "You mean like Uncle Tim?"

The warrant also claims that Busfield's wife, actress Melissa Gilbert, tried to "help closeness" with the family. Officer Marvin Kirk Brown wrote that Busfield would invite the family to gatherings, and his wife would buy Christmas gifts to foster closeness, which made the boy feel special.

Police also reported that one of the minors confided in professionals about his "groomed" behavior, stating that the abuse began when he was seven years old. The therapist later diagnosed one twin with moderate post-traumatic stress disorder, noting he "had nightmares about the director touching him and waking up scared."

Busfield denied any wrongdoing during questioning. He denied remembering picking them up but remembers picking up the boy who followed them.

RadarOnline also reported that Warner Bros. started an internal investigation after complaints came up. A studio spokesperson said that our first priority is the health and safety of our cast and crew and will continue to work with law enforcement.

Police noted that Busfield claimed the children's mother "wanted revenge" after the removal of her sons from the show. Authorities also said that prior claims against the actor date back to 1994. The case is still being investigated.