Ana Navarro, a co-host on "The View," is getting heat from some viewers. They're saying her political takeaways went too far and were basically lies. The ABC talk show often stirs up debate, but this week, fans are especially outraged and using social media to vent about Navarro's recent comments.

TV Shows Ace reported that Navarro a Republican political commentator on the panel, drew attention after she addressed the U.S. capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and later criticized tactics used in the operation. Before quoting Navarro, it's important to note that the controversy stems from multiple appearances, including The View broadcasts and its companion "Behind the Table podcast."

When defending actions against Maduro, Navarro said, "And for us, this is a very, very happy day when we see a dictator who has been part of oppressing and abusing the Venezuelan people for 25 years. When we see him in handcuffs and held to some sort of accountability, it brought me to tears. It brought me great joy."

Her praise was followed by sharper criticism of the U.S. tactics. During a podcast discussion with "The View" producer Brian Teta, Navarro addressed how she might respond if the same tactics were used under a different administration.

Before quoting her, it should be noted that this remark was central to fans' reactions. She said, "I would disagree with the decision, but would address it directly with the White House instead of on television."

The Reddit community jumped on that statement. One fan posted that Ana Navarro admitted on the podcast she would say different things depending on whether a Harris administration or a Trump administration was in charge. "Why do you want to watch a political commentator who admits she's lying to you?"

Other viewers didn't agree. Some thought she was being dishonest, but others said the original poster didn't get her point or was twisting what she meant, tvshowsace wrote. This split shows how divided The View audience is when it comes to political talk.

Some say Navarro's detailed opinions just show how complicated politics are. But others claim they show she's inconsistent. Even with the backlash, The View is still known for its outspoken hosts and their debates on current events, which people are still talking about.