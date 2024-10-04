Tia Mowry has recently decided to step back from dating, feeling that some of the people she's encountered are more interested in her fame than in getting to know her as a person. Since her divorce from Cory Hardict in April 2023, she has realized that some of her dates were infatuated with her because of her role in the popular sitcom 'Sister, Sister.'

Mowry explained in a new interview with 'Us Weekly' that she paused her dating life because she started to question why people were pursuing her. "You don't really know why someone is dating you," she said, adding that it can be disappointing when their true motives become clear through their behavior.

Mowry shared how she began to understand that some people she dated were more captivated by her connection to 'Sister, Sister' rather than who she is now. She remarked, "I've realized that some people are attracted because there was some sort of infatuation growing up — you know, 'Oh, this is the girl from Sister, Sister.'"

In terms of what she's seeking in a partner, Mowry has a clear vision. She values emotional intelligence, kindness, accountability, and self-awareness, noting that it's essential for her future partner to be in therapy and committed to their personal growth.

Mowry finalized her divorce from Hardict after 14 years of marriage, and the former couple shares two children.

Hardrict recently discussed the emotional toll of his divorce from Mowry during an appearance on 'Hollywood Unlocked,' emphasizing the struggles Black men face in expressing vulnerability. He shared that prayer and solitude helped him navigate the pain, noting the importance of releasing emotions for healing. Hardrict also spoke about co-parenting with Mowry, expressing unconditional support for her and focusing on their children's well-being. He believes that by succeeding individually, both he and Mowry contribute to their children's success.