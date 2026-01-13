Hailey Bieber is denying claims that she reposted a viral video that called her a tolerant co-dependent in her marriage to Justin Bieber.

According to the Daily Mail, the drama started when a TikTok user, @bdr3391, posted a video last Thursday saying that many long-term relationships only last because the woman puts up with a lot – mediocrity, abuse, and most of the housework and emotional support – just to be in a relationship. The user said that Hailey and Justin Bieber are a perfect example of this.

People online then shared memes about Hailey supposedly reposting the video. One person joked, "Hailey realizing she accidentally reposted this," while another said, "Hailey Bieber reposted... there's no waaay!"

Hailey responded on her Instagram Stories with a photo of iced tea, saying, "Hey, I know you guys who live on the internet are really bored, but I didn't repost any video speaking on my relationship. Have a beautiful Saturday!" per Page Six.

Hailey, 29, has talked before about the public's opinions on her personal life. In an interview, she said that she has tried hard to get people to see her for who she really is, but occasionally they just don't want to.

She also expressed that it feels like a trap when she attempts to correct a story or share the truth, yet people continue to label her as a liar.

Hailey and Justin Bieber met in 2009 and started dating in 2015. They got back together in 2018 after he broke up with Selena Gomez and got married that same year. They have a 16-month-old son named Jack and are hoping to have more kids. They also have full-time help at home.

In other news, Hailey recently sold her skincare company to e.l.f. Cosmetics for $1 billion but is still working there as the chief creative officer and head of innovation. Justin Bieber is reportedly headlining Coachella 2026 for $10 million, and weekend passes sold out quickly.