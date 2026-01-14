A former stylist revealed how precise Meghan Markle was about her public appearances, underscoring the work that went into her polished royal image. A report says that even for experienced pros, Meghan Markle's meticulous attention to detail and constant need for change were challenging.

George Northwood, 47, a celeb hairdresser who traveled with Markle on her early royal tours, talked about the many looks she wanted. Northwood worked closely with Markle in places like Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga soon after she married Prince Harry, 41, in 2018.

He said, "Working with Meghan was a game-changer. I loved her from day one. I went on tour with them to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga and we did 40 looks in three weeks."

Northwood said, "Meghan always had ideas, but then she'd let me run. And Harry was very, very good at noticing her hair. " The evidence shows that both Meghan and Prince Harry cared about how she looked, stressing how important appearance is during public events.

Sources who knew about the tours told RadarOnline that Markle's approach came from her time as an actress. One person said, "Meghan came in with a performer's mindset. Every outfit, every appearance, had to feel distinct. That translated into constant hair changes that pushed the team hard."

Another person said that she wasn't acting like a diva but more like an actress who doesn't want to repeat herself when the cameras are always on her."

Northwood also talked about how hectic royal tours are. "Royal tours are not glamorous all the time. I did Meghan's hair in Morocco in the airport toilets. We had 10 minutes," he said.

According to him, regular celebrities have more freedom, but "A celebrity can arrive whenever they're ready. A royal has to be out that door at this time, no negotiation. You have three minutes to get that hair into a bun."

The publication noted that the episode showed a difference between Hollywood habits and royal rules. A fashion industry person said, "Forty looks in three weeks is standard on a press junket. In royal life, it was unprecedented. It told you everything about how Meghan saw the role. She came into the royal family thinking she should be treated like some sort of Hollywood A-lister."

Northwood saw Meghan's busy schedule as proof of her commitment to her image and her unwillingness to fade into the royal background.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle shared a playful Instagram Stories post reacting to Prince Harry's surprise appearance at the St. Regis World Snow Polo Championship in Aspen on Dec. 17.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, remained in California with their children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, while Harry, 41, stood in for a friend and competed on the Aspen Valley team alongside Nacho Figueras, who played with his sons. Meghan captioned a photo of Harry on horseback, "Oh, hello there."

According to People, Harry has a long history of participating in charity and friendly polo matches, including past appearances in Aspen and Florida, highlighting his ongoing passion for the sport.