Gayle King's used to being in the public eye after all these years on TV. She knows how to get people talking. She was at a Hollywood awards thing recently, and everyone started talking about something unexpected.

She showed up at the Golden Globes in a low-cut dress that showed off her figure. People liked how she looked at first, especially those who've been following her trying to get healthy. But, like always, people started talking about more than just her outfit.

Lately, people have been wondering how she lost weight, with some asking if she did the same thing Oprah Winfrey did. Atlanta Black Star said people started talking about it again after the awards show, even though Gayle's been open about just trying to be healthy without making a big deal out of it.

Then, some old pictures from 2020 popped up online, and people stopped talking about her outfit. The reports said everyone was talking about her feet instead of her dress or the show. It's wild how quickly things changed once those photos were out there.

One person said her feet looked terrible. Someone else asked why she couldn't get a pedicure with all her money. Someone even remarked that she and Shaq had the most unappealing feet and suggested they could have them corrected.

Some of the comments got meaner. One person asked what was wrong with her unattractive feet, referring to them as the hooves of an evil demon creature. Someone else said they'd never take a picture of their feet looking like that, let alone post it online, and called her a big girl.

It shows how quick social media is to turn a red carpet moment into just one little thing to pick on. Atlanta Black Star said it's not the first time this has happened to Gayle. Last summer, a picture of her with Oprah and Kris Jenner on a boat made people talk about her wig and feet.

Even with all the negative stuff, Gayle's still known for being real and confident. She's talked about getting older, having friends, and accepting yourself. Wearing a swimsuit for the cover of Sports Illustrated is an evident indication that she feels comfortable with both her physicality and her exposure to media due to being a public figure.

In separate news, Gayle King is expected to exit CBS Mornings in 2026, ending a 14-year run as co-anchor, according to Variety. While CBS has not confirmed her departure, executives are reportedly considering moving the $15 million–a–year anchor into a behind-the-scenes development role as the network undergoes major leadership and editorial changes.

The shift comes amid declining ratings and a broader overhaul of CBS News under new editor in chief Bari Weiss.