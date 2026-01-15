Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has made her largest-ever gift to The Trevor Project, donating $45 million after the Trump administration cut $25 million in federal funding to the LGBTQ+ youth support group.

The nonprofit announced the donation Monday, calling it a lifeline at a critical time for young people in crisis.

"This extraordinary contribution — the single largest one-time donation in our 27-year history — comes at a pivotal moment for our organization and the LGBTQ+ young people we serve," said Jaymes Black, The Trevor Project's CEO, in a statement on the group's website. He described the gift as transformational for the organization's future.

The Trevor Project, founded in 1998, offers 24/7 crisis care to LGBTQ+ youth. Its services include phone, text, and chat support for issues such as coming out, identity questions, depression, and suicidal thoughts.

The group also provides peer support, education, and advocacy to help prevent suicide among LGBTQ+ young people.

The donation comes after the Trump administration ordered the closure of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline's LGBTQ+ Youth Specialized Services program last summer.

According to People, the move cut an estimated $25 million in funding that The Trevor Project relied on to serve at-risk youth.

At the time, Black said, "Suicide prevention is about people, not politics. The administration's decision to remove a bipartisan, evidence-based service that has effectively supported a high-risk group of young people through their darkest moments is incomprehensible."

Black said he was stunned when he learned about Scott's gift. "I literally could not believe it and it took some time. I actually gasped," he told the Associated Press.

That reaction says a lot about how unexpected — and needed — this support is right now.

Trevor Project Reaches Only a Few Youth in Crisis

The Trevor Project estimates that 40 million LGBTQ+ youth worldwide seriously consider suicide each year, yet the organization can only reach a small part of them.

"Even at our highest reach, The Trevor Project has only been able to serve a fraction of those youth," Black said.

"That means that hundreds of thousands of young people each year still go without the life-saving support they deserve."

Research also shows that LGBTQ+ young people are more than four times as likely to attempt suicide compared with their peers.

A recent study by The Trevor Project found rising levels of anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts among LGBTQ+ youth over an 18-month period, CBS News reported.

Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, previously donated $6 million to The Trevor Project in 2020. Since 2019, she has given billions to nonprofits through her foundation, Yield Giving.

Black said the organization will invest the $45 million "with great care," focusing on strengthening crisis services and expanding reach.

"This gift is a powerful step toward building on our sustainable capacity," he said, "but our organization will continue to face one of the largest public health crises of our time: LGBTQ+ youth suicide."