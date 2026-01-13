Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet stole the spotlight at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards thanks to their intimate moments that may have quieted speculation that their relationship is a "showmance."

The two, who have often been at the receiving end of criticism over their public displays of affection, were seen getting along so well that a few people even said it looked like real love.

Timothée was awarded the Best Actor in a Drama Film for his portrayal of a table tennis champion in "Marty Supreme." The actor, who gave an emotional speech in which he thanked his parents and girlfriend, was noticed by some fans as making fewer references to Kylie than he used to at the times of him receiving awards.

Kylie's Support on Full Display

Kylie, 28, did not hesitate to demonstrate her love when Timothée went back to his seat even though his speech was not very long. The two lovebirds shared a lovely moment during a commercial break when Timothée lowered his head to kiss Kylie while putting his lower back hand around her.

Kylie told him, "It was pretty," adding, "I love you," and later applauded him, "When you went up there, I was clapping, you are amazing."

According to Mirror US, a lip reader captured some of these moments, stressing the couple's affectionate gestures throughout the evening. From whispered compliments to small kisses, Kylie and Timothée maintained an intimate connection despite the cameras and the crowd.

Showmance Rumors Put to Rest

Body language expert Darren Stanton told Mirror US that the couple's interactions suggested genuine emotional closeness. He noted that a hug from behind, with Timothée's hands around Kylie's waist, conveys "comfort, fondness/love and emotional security."

Stanton added that this gesture typically appears in intimate relationships because it implies trust and protection.

"From a body language perspective, this gesture generally means something like 'I've got your back or you can trust me,'" Stanton said. "I don't think there is any doubt that this is a very deep relationship and is not just a showbiz hook-up as we so regularly see."

He also mentioned the couple's symmetrical posture, mutual mirroring, and frequent eye contact, saying these behaviors signal a strong connection, "They are deeply connected, and when they engage in eye contact as they often do, it's as if the rest of the room or world does not exist."