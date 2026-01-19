Sydney Sweeney is reportedly considering a bold and provocative appearance on this year's Oscars red carpet as she responds to growing scrutiny over her political views and advertising work.

According to sources who spoke with OK! Magazine, the 28-year-old actress, known for her breakout role as Cassie in HBO's Euphoria, has faced criticism over her American Eagle denim campaign, which some called "racist," as well as her Republican voter registration.

Insiders say the backlash has cooled her standing with some liberal Hollywood circles, leaving her feeling sidelined despite her continued commercial success.

One source told OK! that Sweeney feels "frozen out by people who view the ad as racist and can't accept her Republican leanings," adding that she believes she has been dismissed by "the same Hollywood circles that once championed her."

Pushing Back With Style: Sweeney's Red-Carpet Strategy

Sweeney has long used fashion to make statements, and sources say the upcoming Oscars may serve as her most high-profile pushback yet. The actress reportedly sees the red carpet as "her moment for revenge," and insiders suggest she could intentionally defy the ceremony's push for a more family-friendly atmosphere.

"If they want actresses covered up, she's prepared to go in the opposite direction," one source said.

Comparisons have already been drawn to Bianca Censori's 2025 near-nude appearance on the Grammys red carpet alongside Kanye West.

"Syd's talked about pushing things as far as she can," the source added. "A nude-style stunt is absolutely on the table. She will probably not go as far as Bianca, but would secretly love to."

The actress has not only remained prolific on screen but has expanded her presence in business ventures. Over the past two years, Sweeney has appeared in nine films, including "Anyone But You" and "Madame Web" and recently gained weight for the boxing biopic "Christy" while filming Season 3 of "Euphoria."

A Business-Minded Star

Sweeney's commercial endeavors have also drawn attention. Her American Eagle campaign reportedly drove a 25% increase in sales for the brand.

Additionally, her collaboration with Dr. Squatch, which included soap containing what she described as droplets of her "actual bath water," sold out instantly and later appeared online for prices up to $2,000.

An industry source told OK! that Sweeney views the backlash as part of the cost of ambition. "She's focused on building an empire and joining the billionaire club," the source said. "If flaunting her body is one of her tools, she's unapologetic about using it."