Lionsgate announced Tuesday that it will begin production on "The Housemaid's Secret," starring Sydney Sweeney, later this year, after the psychological thriller earned over $133 million worldwide in just 17 days.​

Sweeney and Michele Morrone are expected to return as Millie and Enzo, respectively, with director Paul Feig also set to come back for the sequel. The film will adapt Freida McFadden's 2023 novel "The Housemaid's Secret," the second book in her bestselling trilogy.​

"The Housemaid" has proven to be a major commercial success for both Lionsgate and Sweeney since its December 19 theatrical release. The film earned more than $75 million domestically and $57 million internationally, despite a modest $35 million budget. The thriller actually increased its box office earnings in its third weekend, pulling in over $15 million and showing strong audience demand, according to People.​

"It's been thrilling to see audiences around the world fall in love with 'The Housemaid' and the incredible work of our talented cast and crew," Feig said in a statement. "We're lucky that Freida McFadden has already extended Millie's journey on the page, and that we get to work with Rebecca Sonnenshine and Lionsgate to bring this next story to audiences."​

Rebecca Sonnenshine, who wrote the screenplay for the first film, will return to adapt the sequel, ABC News reported. Sweeney will serve as executive producer alongside McFadden, continuing her involvement behind the camera.​

The box-office success marks a significant win for Sweeney after her boxing drama "Christy" grossed only $2 million worldwide in November. "The Housemaid" follows Sweeney as Millie, a live-in maid hired by a wealthy couple played by Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar.​

Adam Fogelson, chairman of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said audiences "have responded strongly — and audibly — to the totally unique and truly theatrical experience of 'The Housemaid' and want to know what happens next".​

While Seyfried and Sklenar have not been confirmed for the sequel, Seyfried expressed interest in returning for at least a cameo role. McFadden's book series includes three novels, leaving room for additional sequels beyond "The Housemaid's Secret," as per Yahoo News.