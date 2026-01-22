Actress and activist Jameela Jamil has sparked fresh controversy after a series of her private text messages were revealed in unsealed court documents connected to Blake Lively's ongoing legal dispute with director Justin Baldoni.

The messages, which surfaced as part of a collection of communications filed in Lively's sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni, show Jamil referring to Lively as a "suicide bomber" and a "villain." Baldoni, who directed and starred in Lively's film "It Ends With Us," has denied all allegations. Lively's trial is scheduled for May 2026.

Texts Show Jamil and Publicist Critiquing Lively

Court documents, reported by Page Six, include exchanges from August 2024 between Jamil and Baldoni's publicist Jennifer Abel. The pair commented on Lively's promotion of "It Ends With Us," which some fans found "tone-deaf" due to the film's serious focus on domestic violence. In one message,

Abel wrote, "I want to officially incorporate nightmare c**t and demon c**t into my vocabulary; UNBELIEVABLE; She's doing this to herself." Jamil replied, "She's a suicide bomber at this point."

The conversation then shifted to Lively's attempt to share a domestic violence hotline and abuse statistics. Jamil described the gesture as "cold" and "a villain act," with Abel responding, "Oh yes, it's so sick." Jamil added, "So cold; Just some stats and a link."

The texts further revealed criticism of Baldoni's on-set behavior, described by sources at the time as "chauvinistic" and "borderline abusive."

Jamil noted, "At least borderline abusive is out there so she can't go in with predator."

Celebrity Reactions and Feminism Debate

After the texts were made public, Jamil addressed the controversy on Instagram.

She emphasized that feminism allows for disagreements between women, saying, per Us Weekly, "Just gender equity. It does not mean you have to like every single woman. It doesn't mean you have to be friends with every single woman."

She added, "So if you are fighting for women's rights but you don't get along with every single woman, it doesn't make you a bad feminist. You're still a feminist. Keep fighting for those rights and thank you for fighting for those rights."

A source told the outlet that the messages reflected a broader issue of women being pitted against one another.

"It's disappointing that instead of listening to women when they speak out, other women call them names and discredit them in defense of a fake male feminist."

Background on the Lively-Baldoni Lawsuit

The legal conflict began in December 2024, when Lively sued Baldoni for alleged sexual harassment and retaliation on the set of the movie.

Her complaint included accusations of body-shaming and orchestrating a campaign to damage her reputation. She also named several collaborators, including Baldoni's production company Wayfarer Studios and various PR personnel.

Baldoni initially sought $250 million in damages from The New York Times over a report he claimed was defamatory and later added the sum to a $400 million countersuit, which was dismissed by a judge in June 2025. Lively's suit remains active, with both parties expected to testify in May 2026.