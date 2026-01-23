Taylor Swift and Blake Lively used to be close friends for almost a decade.

However, the friendship took a hit due to Lively's lawsuit with director Justin Baldoni. But Travis Kelce, the NFL player and Swift's fiancé, has reportedly stepped in silently to calm down the situation when the battle seemed to put the pop superstar's relationships in jeopardy.

Kelce's Protective Eye on Swift

Sources tell The U.S. Sun that Kelce urged Swift to "be on guard" regarding her interactions with Lively, concerned about the tone of the actress's messages.

An insider explained, "Things had become uncomfortable between Taylor and Blake, and although Taylor hadn't said anything herself, Travis noticed the way Blake was speaking to her and felt it wasn't right."

"He was very much in her ear, as he believed Blake's behaviour toward Taylor felt off, and she should take a closer look at the dynamic, saying it wasn't how a real friend should act."

The guidance came during a period when Lively and Swift's private texts, part of legal filings in Lively's lawsuit against Baldoni, were exposed.

The messages indicate both stars were attempting to navigate a complicated legal and emotional landscape.

According to People, in one exchange from December 2024, Lively admitted she'd been "such a sad sack who only talked about my own stuff for months," acknowledging she had been distracted by her legal troubles and distancing herself from Swift.

Swift, in turn, admitted she felt the change in communication was like receiving a "mass corporate email," rather than messages from a close friend, noting, "You said the word 'we' like 18 times... I just kinda miss my funny, dark, normal speaking friend who talks to me as herself, not like a plural unit."

Friendship at a Crossroads

So wait a minute — did this mean that Taylor Swift knows that Blake Lively calls her a dragon and understood it for the compliment that it was always intended to be? pic.twitter.com/MUCIgxUG8a — 𝙻𝚎𝚊𝚟𝚎𝙷𝚎𝚊𝚛𝚍𝙰𝚕𝚘𝚗𝚎 🇨🇦 (@LeaveHeardAlone) January 21, 2026

The documents reveal Swift's candid response to Lively's apology.

"And you don't need to apologize. Just come back please," Swift wrote. Sources indicate Kelce encouraged Swift to address the issues directly, supporting her as she navigated the emotionally charged situation.

Despite the strain, insiders say there remains a thread of affection between the two A-listers. "He didn't dislike Blake, but he didn't think it was fair on Taylor, who had been nothing but a present and loyal friend," an insider told The U.S. Sun.

Blake Lively's Struggle in the Public Eye

Lively's messages further reveal the stress of being involved in a high-profile lawsuit. She referred to herself as "Khaleesi" with Swift and Ryan Reynolds as her "dragons," referencing "Game of Thrones," and asked Swift to support a revised script even without reading it.

Swift responded enthusiastically, texting, "I'll do anything for you !!" to which Lively replied that Swift was "so epically heroic today."

At the same time, Lively criticized industry figures connected to her legal fight.

She called out Scooter Braun, Swift's former manager, writing, "Can you imagine feeling as confident as these predators that you're going to get away with it."

"Him accepting an award as an ally for women... And Scooter going about he [sic] world with his head held high as he co owns and funds a crisis PR company that silences women."