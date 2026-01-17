Travis Kelce is at a career crossroads, one of the biggest he has had to face, and it is testing far more than just his football future.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is contemplating whether or not to keep playing another NFL season after his team was eliminated from the playoffs, a situation they hadn't faced for a while given that they had recently been at the top of the league.

Meanwhile, Kelce has just gotten engaged to global pop star Taylor Swift with wedding plans and other major decisions for their life ahead.

According to the Daily Mail, the uncertainty surrounding Kelce's professional future has cast a shadow over wedding planning and marked what insiders describe as the "first real test" of the couple's relationship.

An insider told the outlet that Kelce is struggling with the sudden pause in his routine after the season ended. The source said he is "a bit defeated right now," explaining that he is "used to still be playing" and is feeling the absence of being on the field. That emotional state has reportedly made it difficult for him to focus on anything beyond his next career move.

The Chiefs didn't even get to the post season, hit a dead end very quickly on Jan. 4 when they lost 14-12 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Since then it has been quite a bit of discussion around the fact that Kelce, who has been with the team through multiple runs to the Super Bowl, may decide not to play another year.

An insider that is close to the matter revealed that the tight end has already drawn out a plan for himself. In an interview with the Daily Mail, Kelce is quoted as saying that by early March he will have given the Chiefs his decision.

"We will know a few weeks after the Super Bowl if he will be returning or not," the source said, adding that Kelce is deciding whether to "play one more year or not."

Until that decision is made, wedding plans appear to be on pause. The same source indicated that Kelce is not yet ready to engage fully in preparations, despite the high-profile nature of the upcoming nuptials.

Taylor Swift Focuses On Support Over Planning

Swift, who wrapped up her record-breaking Eras Tour in December 2024, is said to be prioritizing Kelce's emotional well-being over venues and guest lists.

According to the insider, she is "trying to put him in a better mood" and is deliberately "not bombarding him with wedding plans."

The source said Swift wants Kelce to focus on resolving his career questions first, recognizing how significant the moment is for him.

"She would want him to focus on [the wedding] after he makes his career decision because she knows how important that is to him," the insider added.

For much of their relationship, Swift and Kelce seemed buoyed by parallel success: her tour grossed more than $1 billion worldwide, while his team remained a perennial Super Bowl contender. Now, insiders say the dynamic has shifted.

"Taylor understands that this is the first real test of their relationship," the source said. They noted that Kelce has not previously faced a moment where he is "staring at his future with complete 20/20 vision," balancing potential retirement with marriage and the possibility of starting a family.

Swift is said to be intent on keeping the pressure low. The source said she does not want wedding stress to "come between them" and is focused on maintaining a positive environment.

"She wants him to be in a place where he is happy because at the end of the day, that will make them happy," the insider said.