Olivia Attwood and Bradley Dack are ending their marriage after more than a decade together, with insiders revealing that this split "is over for good."

The couple, who wed at London's Bulgari Hotel just two years ago, have reportedly separated following an alleged breach of trust on Dack's part.

The reality star and ITV documentary maker first met the footballer in 2015, before her rise to fame on "Love Island" in 2017.

Sources say she initially joined the show after discovering Dack had been unfaithful in the early stages of their relationship.

The pair reconciled months later, following Attwood's brief romance with former co-star Chris Hughes, and Dack proposed during a romantic Dubai getaway in 2019.

In recent months, Attwood's career has grown significantly, with recommissions of her TV projects including "Getting Filthy Rich".

Yet her professional success reportedly put a strain on her marriage. Speaking to The Daily Mail last year, she admitted, "Me and Brad never pretend to have a perfect relationship, we have been up, down, left, backwards, and the last six months have been really challenging for us."

She said their busy schedules forced them to always figure out how to manage work and home life.

A source close to the couple told The Daily Mail, "Olivia and Bradley have had a long relationship full of ups and downs. They have always managed to overcome any problems between them, including distance, their busy careers, and, in the past, betrayals from Bradley's side."

"But after meeting over a decade ago, Bradley's recent breach of trust, which came as a complete shock to Olivia, has led them to end their marriage."

The insider also clarified that despite early speculation, "this breakup is definitely not temporary. Olivia knows now is the time to move on for good."

Signs Relationship Was in Trouble

Attwood and Dack moved out of their Cheshire home in December, per OK. The move coincided with plans to purchase a new property closer to London to accommodate Dack's transfer to Gillingham F.C. and Attwood's increasingly London-based work commitments.

During the Christmas break, Attwood was at the Corinthia hotel in London instead of a new home, and she was said to be stressed out about packing and moving. Not long before the news of their separation was publicized, she went to Germany with her family for her father's birthday, a trip that Dack didn't attend. Observant fans also noted that she was not wearing her wedding ring during the trip, and she continued posting TikToks with her siblings.

Attwood and Dack share rescue dogs Lola and Stitch, which they frequently post about online, though the pets' presence has not prevented the growing distance between the couple.

Once they separated, Attwood unfollowed Dack on Instagram and she had been staying away from posting their pictures for months to not give fans a wrong idea of their relationship.

Insiders indicate that Attwood is determined to leave the past behind and put her own well-being first.

"After being on and off at the start of their romance, some people have questioned whether this breakup is temporary, but it's definitely not," the source said.

The insider explained that Attwood believes ending the marriage now is "the only way to end their marriage on the best terms possible."