Zendaya has clarified that viral wedding photos of her and Tom Holland were generated by artificial intelligence during a new late-night interview, but she avoided giving a clear answer on whether the couple is actually married.

Appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" this week, Zendaya was asked about online images that appeared to show an elaborate wedding ceremony with Holland. She told the host that "many people have been fooled" by the pictures and recalled strangers congratulating her on "gorgeous" wedding photos.

When Kimmel pressed her about widespread speculation that she and Holland had secretly married, Zendaya stayed coy and did not directly confirm or deny their marital status, according to People.

Zendaya explained that she had to correct fans and acquaintances in person, telling them, "Babe, they're AI. They're not real," and noting that even some friends and family believed the ceremony had taken place and were upset they had not been invited.

The actress said the incident showed how convincing fabricated images can be when they spread quickly on social media.

To address the confusion on air, Zendaya brought what she jokingly described as "real" wedding footage, which turned out to be a clip from her upcoming film "The Drama" with Holland's face digitally pasted over co-star Robert Pattinson's, Parade reported.

Zendaya and Holland's relationship has drawn public interest since they were first linked romantically after working together on "Spider-Man: Homecoming," which was released in 2017.

Over the years, they have been photographed traveling, attending events, and supporting each other's projects, while keeping most details of their relationship private. Engagement and marriage rumors have surfaced repeatedly, often triggered by social media posts or interviews, but the pair have rarely addressed those reports directly, as per Elle.