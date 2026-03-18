"The White Lotus" Season 4 has added Max Greenfield, Kumail Nanjiani, and Chloe Bennet to its recurring cast, alongside Charlie Hall and Jarrad Paul, HBO has confirmed.

The new additions expand the ensemble for creator Mike White's Emmy-winning anthology, which will next be set in France. Greenfield, Nanjiani, Bennet, Hall, and Paul will appear in recurring roles, with specific character details still being kept under wraps.

Greenfield is known for his work on "New Girl" and CBS comedy "The Neighborhood," where he plays Dave Johnson, according to Deadline.

Nanjiani earned an Oscar nomination as co-writer of "The Big Sick" and has appeared in projects including "Silicon Valley" and Marvel's "Eternals." Bennet rose to prominence as Daisy Johnson on Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and recently appeared in "Interior Chinatown."

Hall's recent credits include "The Sex Lives of College Girls," while Paul is an actor, writer, and director who previously collaborated with White on the film "The D Train."

Their casting continues the show's pattern of assembling large, mixed ensembles of established and emerging performers each season. HBO has not released loglines for the new characters or details on how they will fit into the resort-set narrative, Entertainment Now reported.

They join a previously announced Season 4 roster that includes Sandra Bernhard, Helena Bonham Carter, Vincent Cassel, Steve Coogan, Chris Messina, Alexander Ludwig, AJ Michalka, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Corentin Fila, Nadia Tereszkiewicz, and others.

Season 4 will be set along the French Riviera, with filming centered on Château de la Messardière in Saint-Tropez and additional locations in Paris. Production is expected to get underway later this year, with HBO yet to announce a premiere date, as per Yahoo News.