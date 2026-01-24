Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi revealed that doctors found cancerous cells on her cervix during a recent biopsy, and the reality star now faces a possible hysterectomy if her upcoming test results come back abnormal.

The 38-year-old Jersey Shore star shared the emotional news in a TikTok video posted on Jan. 21, 2026, explaining that she has been dealing with abnormal pap smear results and precancerous cells for about four years. After undergoing an "uncomfortable" colposcopy and biopsy, her doctor called with concerning news about the presence of cancerous cells at the top of her cervix.

Polizzi, who broke down in tears during the video, explained that she must now undergo a cone biopsy under anesthesia, where the top of her cervix will be cut into a cone shape and sent for further testing to determine if any cancerous cells have spread. "I'm terrified," she said in the video, according to AOL. "It's scary, but we have to get it done because cervical cancer is nothing to joke about."

The reality television personality admitted that if the cone biopsy results are not favorable, she may need a hysterectomy, a surgical procedure that removes the uterus and prevents pregnancy. While Polizzi confirmed she is "obviously" done having children with husband Jionni LaValle, with whom she shares three kids: Lorenzo, Giovanna, and Angelo, the thought of undergoing the procedure remains emotionally difficult.

"As a woman, the thought of getting a hysterectomy is just sad and scary," she explained through tears. "Getting the hysterectomy and then not being able to have kids, I think that's what's killing me."

Polizzi used her platform to encourage other women to stay current with their routine health screenings, admitting that she delayed her own appointments out of fear and anxiety about receiving bad results, People reported. "The reason why my doctor's on my ass all the time is because I waited," she said. "I waited on my damn appointments because I knew I might not get great results, but also because I didn't want to feel the pain."

The pap smear test is a critical screening tool for detecting precancerous cervical lesions and early-stage cervical cancer, with studies showing that regular screening reduces cervical cancer incidence and mortality by at least 80 percent. Medical experts recommend that women get routine Pap smears every three years, or every five years when combined with an HPV DNA test.

Fellow Jersey Shore cast members, including Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Deena Nicole Buckner, have expressed their support for Polizzi in the comments of her video. "I'm scared and freaking out," Polizzi concluded in her message. "Being a woman is not easy, and this is definitely a scary thing. I know I'm going to be fine. It's just scary," as per E! News.