Bill Cosby acknowledged under oath that he obtained Quaalude prescriptions from a gynecologist with the intent of giving the drugs to women for sex, according to deposition testimony that has resurfaced in a civil lawsuit.

The admission, detailed in legal filings reported by TMZ, adds to decades of allegations involving the comedian and actor. Court records show that Cosby refilled Quaalude prescriptions seven times.

The testimony appears in a sealed deposition that later became part of documents obtained by media outlets and referenced in current litigation involving claims from the early 1970s. The deposition addresses how Cosby obtained the drugs.

According to the testimony, Cosby said he received the prescription from Dr. Leroy Amar, a gynecologist, during a poker game at Cosby's Los Angeles home before 1972. Introducing his own explanation, Cosby told lawyers he never personally used the pills. He stated that the Quaaludes were round and white.

As per AllHipHop, the lawsuit was filed by Donna Motsinger, who alleges Cosby drugged and raped her in 1972 while she was working as a server at the Trident restaurant in Sausalito, California. In describing her account, Motsinger said Cosby gave her what she believed was aspirin. After taking the pill, she said she began drifting in and out of consciousness.

She later said she woke up the next day at her home wearing only her underwear. Legal filings also reference Dr. Amar's professional history. Court documents describe Amar as a "disgraced" gynecologist after he lost his California medical license in 1979.

The records note that Cosby obtained the prescription years earlier, before the license was revoked. This is not the first time Cosby's statements about Quaaludes have appeared in court. In a separate 2015 deposition connected to Andrea Constand's civil lawsuit, Cosby acknowledged obtaining prescription Quaaludes.

In that sworn testimony, he said he got the drugs "to give to women he wanted to have sex with." Constand, who worked for Temple University's women's basketball team, accused Cosby of assaulting her in 2004. Her civil case was settled for $3.38 million.

Cosby was later convicted in 2018 of aggravated indecent assault related to her case, served more than two years in prison, and was released in 2021 after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned the conviction on due process grounds.

More than 60 women have accused Cosby of sexual assault over several decades, though many allegations could not be prosecuted due to statutes of limitations. Cosby's attorneys are seeking to dismiss Motsinger's lawsuit, while her legal team argues that his deposition statements demonstrate a pattern of conduct.