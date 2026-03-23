MIAMI—The death of Leonid Radvinsky, the owner of the OnlyFans pornography streaming platform, shocked the tech, pornography, and business worlds, as well as the service's millions of users. He was only 43 years old.

Read more: Brenda Song Details Frustrating Flight With Macaulay Culkin After Airline Error

Considered the biggest disruptor of the adult entertainment industry in recent years, Radvinsky was born in Odessa, Ukraine, before moving to the United States with his family as a child. The Radvinskys settled in Chicago, where the entrepreneur studied economics at Northwestern University, graduating in 2002.

Since then, he has dedicated himself to developing various companies, such as Cybertania, a website that connected entrepreneurs through verified referrals. Eventually, the site also began offering pornography and other services.

In 2018, he acquired 75% of Fenix International, the company that owns OnlyFans. Under Radvinsky's leadership, the website created a new business model within the adult content industry, offering a network where creators of pornographic content manage their businesses individually and without the need for (though some are still involved) third parties.

Under this model, the company retains 20% of the revenue and has become a gold mine. Earlier this year, Radvinsky began negotiations to sell his stake for approximately five billion dollars.

What did the owner of OnlyFans die of?

According to the statement issued by the company, Radvinsky passed away after "a long battle with cancer."

It could also be said that it was a costly effort, which, while it didn't help him, will bear fruit for others. In 2024, he and his wife donated $23 million to a gastrointestinal cancer research program.

In addition, he was interested in participating in the Giving Pledge organization, in which very wealthy personalities commit to donating a large part of their fortune to philanthropic causes, although it is unknown whether he ultimately did so.

Very little is known about his personal life. His wife, attorney Katie Chudnovsky, is involved with several organizations dedicated to fighting colorectal cancer, such as the Colorectal Alliance. The couple had four children and lived in South Florida.