Crown Princess Mette-Marit has publicly spoken about her regret over past ties with the deceased businessman Jeffrey Epstein. She described them as "embarrassing" and confessed to having been deceived.

In an interview with Norwegian broadcaster NRK, Mette-Marit said, "I was manipulated and deceived. Of course, I wish I had never met him," per Reuters. The release of millions of documents linked to Epstein's network revealed ties to prominent figures worldwide, including members of Norway's royal family, prompting her remarks.

Through a statement released by the royal palace, Mette-Marit addressed both the public and her family directly. "It is important for me to apologize to all of you whom I have disappointed," she said. "Some of the content of the messages between Epstein and me does not represent the person I want to be. I also apologize for the situation I have put the Royal Family in, especially the King and Queen."

She acknowledged shortcomings in her own judgment, noting, "I must take responsibility for not having investigated Epstein's background more thoroughly." The documents indicate that she maintained communication with Epstein from 2011 to 2014, including a four-day stay at his Palm Beach property in 2013.

Emails also show she had some awareness of troubling information, writing in 2011 that she had googled Epstein and that "it didn't look too good," followed by a smiley face — an exchange she later said she could not recall clearly.

The controversy coincides with additional pressures on the royal family. Mette-Marit's son, Marius Borg Høiby, is currently on trial in Oslo, facing multiple charges, adding further public scrutiny.

According to OK! Magazine, Crown Prince Haakon of Norway publicly supported his wife, stating, "Mette is caring, wise and really strong. And that's why I will always have her on the team when something difficult happens." Mette-Marit has stepped back from public appearances in recent weeks as she navigates the fallout.

Public sentiment appears affected by the revelations. A recent Norstat poll published by NRK showed support for Norway's monarchy dropping to 60%, down from 70% a month earlier, while support for a republic rose to 27 percent.

Authorities are also investigating whether other prominent Norwegians, including former Prime Minister Thorbjørn Jagland, received gifts, travel, or loans linked to Epstein. Meanwhile, the World Economic Forum launched an internal review into CEO Børge Brende after reports of multiple interactions with Epstein.

The palace has said Mette-Marit intends to provide a fuller explanation in due course, but is currently in a "very difficult situation" and needs time to gather her thoughts.