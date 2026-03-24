A jury has ordered Bill Cosby to pay $19.25 million in a civil case over claims he drugged and sexually assaulted a woman in 1972, marking another major legal setback for the once-beloved entertainer.

The decision came Monday after jurors found Cosby liable for assaulting former waitress Donna Motsinger more than five decades ago. The award includes $17.5 million for past mental trauma and $1.75 million for future emotional suffering. The trial is not over yet, as jurors may still decide whether to add punitive damages.

Cosby's lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, said the defense plans to challenge the verdict. "We are disappointed," she said in a statement, confirming an appeal is underway.

Motsinger, now in her 80s, said the incident happened when she worked at The Trident restaurant in Sausalito, California. She accused Cosby, now 88, of following her home, inviting her to a show, and picking her up in a limousine. During the ride, she said he gave her wine.

According to court documents, things worsened backstage at a theater. Motsinger said she began to feel sick, and Cosby gave her what she believed was aspirin.

"Next thing she knew, she was going in and out of consciousness," the complaint stated.

According to Fox Business, she recalled being placed back into the limousine and later waking up at home partially undressed.

"She knew she had been drugged and raped," the filing said.

A civil jury in California has found that Bill Cosby was liable for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 1972 and awarded her $19.25 million. https://t.co/z0rlM7DeML — CNN (@CNN) March 23, 2026

Read more: Bill Cosby Confesses He Got 7 Quaaludes from Gynecologist to Drug Women for Sex as More Victims Come Forward

Bill Cosby Accuser Blames Company

Motsinger also sued Cosby's production company, Jemmin, Inc., claiming it allowed the abuse to happen. The lawsuit argued the company was responsible because it supported Cosby's work and actions. She further accused a now-closed theater of failing to help her while she was in a vulnerable state.

The jury reached its decision after about three days of deliberation. The case moved forward after California expanded the time limit for filing older sexual abuse claims, allowing Motsinger to seek justice decades later.

Cosby did not testify during the trial. In a past deposition, he said he could not remember if he had sexual contact with Motsinger.

This ruling adds to a long list of legal battles for Cosby. In 2018, he was convicted in a separate sexual assault case but was released in 2021 after a court overturned that conviction on procedural grounds, Mirror reported.

In 2022, another jury found him liable in a different civil case involving a minor.

Once known as "America's Dad," Cosby has repeatedly denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex.