Justin Bieber and Usher reportedly had a tense verbal confrontation at Beyoncé and Jay-Z's exclusive Oscars afterparty on Mar. 15, with sources pointing to the fallout from Sean "Diddy" Combs' criminal case as a key factor behind the dispute.

According to TMZ, which first broke the story, Usher approached Bieber at the event with "energy and anger," leading to a heated exchange between the two. The party took place at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, a private gathering that Beyoncé and Jay-Z have traditionally hosted following the Academy Awards.

Sources connected to Bieber told TMZ that there was no physical contact during the confrontation, though they described the moment as intense. The exchange was also reportedly brief, and no security intervention or police involvement was reported.

An insider told Rob Shuter's Substack that the tension stems from Bieber's early exposure to Combs during the formative years of his career, a period when Usher served as his mentor. "Usher brought him into that world when he was just a kid," the source said, adding that Bieber "trusted him to look out for him" and feels that did not happen.

Combs was sentenced to 50 months in prison in 2025 on prostitution-related charges, and his trial exposed extensive allegations of physical abuse, sex trafficking, and sexual assault against numerous men and women.

Bieber and Usher had already unfollowed each other on social media amid the fallout from the Diddy allegations before the party incident, Perez Hilton reported.

A separate source told DailyMail that the two men's disagreements had reached a "boiling point," with Bieber believing Usher failed to protect him during his youth, while Usher reportedly feels that Bieber "under-appreciates" the role he played in launching his career.

The insider noted that Bieber had been brushing off Usher "the same way he has for a while now," which contributed to the confrontation.

Rapper 50 Cent also weighed in publicly on Instagram, sharing an AI-generated image depicting the alleged confrontation and appearing to reference Diddy as a factor in the dispute. As of press time, neither Bieber nor Usher has publicly commented on the incident, as per Yahoo News.