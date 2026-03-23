Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce finds himself in the headlines again—not for football, but because of his ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole's latest social media post.

Nicole, a 34-year-old, shared a striking photo on her social media in a jaw-dropping dress with the caption, "Imagine coming home to me. It won't happen, but just imagine." Fans quickly noticed the timing of the post as Kelce has announced his upcoming June 13 wedding to Taylor Swift.

As reported by the Times of India, Nicole and Kelce dated intermittently from 2017 to 2022. Their breakup attracted public attention, with Nicole discussing the emotional toll during an episode of "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test." She later impressed audiences by completing the show's grueling challenges. The former couple's public history has fueled online discussion.

Nicole was notably seen rooting against Kelce at the 2025 Super Bowl, celebrating with confetti despite the Chiefs' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. She also made headlines for a provocative Halloween costume that sparked rumors of subtle digs at Kelce.

READ MORE; Travis Kelce Credits Fiancee Taylor Swift for His Return for 14th NFL Season Following Rumors of Retirement

Fans were quick to react to Nicole's latest post, some praising her confidence and style. "Kayla always knows how to turn heads," one user commented. Another wrote, "Bold move—she's owning her power while he moves on."

According to Sports Illustrated, others speculated about the post's timing. "She's clearly throwing shade with Travis getting married to Taylor Swift soon," a follower remarked. Another added, "Imagine the energy of this post hitting right before the wedding announcement. Classic Nicole."

Meanwhile, Kelce continues to focus on football and personal milestones. He confirmed he will return for another season with the Chiefs before tying the knot with Swift, the pop superstar who has dominated charts and headlines since their relationship began.

Nicole, on the other hand, remains single, according to reports. Nicole's post illustrates how ex-relationships can continue to capture public attention, especially when high-profile figures are involved in both sports and entertainment.

The public's fascination with the intersection of private lives and fame shows no signs of waning, especially as social media magnifies every controversial action.

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