Reality star Jennifer Affleck is opening up about her experience on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives as the show faces growing attention tied to an ongoing investigation involving castmate Taylor Frankie Paul.

In an Instagram post shared March 22, the 26-year-old spoke honestly about why she joined the series and what she hoped viewers would take away.

"When I joined The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, I didn't know what would come from it but I knew I wanted to share my story," she wrote, explaining that her goal was to be real about both the joys and struggles of her life.

Affleck said she wanted to show what it's like being part of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as well as the pressures of marriage at a young age. She also hoped to highlight motherhood and the challenges many couples face.

According to JustJared, she admitted that recent controversy surrounding the show may be overshadowing those moments.

"I understand drama is what people expect from reality TV, but I wish more of the other real moments were shown too," she shared. "All I've ever wanted is to be a light and to help moms and others feel seen, hopeful, and inspired."

Jennifer Affleck Reflects on 'Mormon Wives' Journey Amid Taylor Frankie Paul Scandal https://t.co/0jur6HSdgh — d-rock trot (@drocktrot) March 23, 2026

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Jennifer Affleck Reflects on Identity

Affleck's message comes as production on Season 5 has been paused due to an investigation into an alleged domestic violence incident involving Taylor Frankie Paul and her ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen.

Reports say police were called and a report was filed after the alleged altercation. The situation has drawn widespread attention and placed the show under intense public focus.

The controversy has also affected other projects tied to Paul. ABC recently canceled a filmed season of The Bachelorette that centered on her, following backlash related to the allegations, TMZ reported. The decision could reportedly cost the network millions.

Amid all this, Affleck reflected on her own journey, saying she is still learning about herself. "I'm still figuring out who I am, what I believe, what I want, and where I fit," she wrote, thanking supporters for standing by her.