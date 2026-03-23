Vice President JD Vance is under fire on social media for what some viewers called a brief and insufficient acknowledgment of U.S. service members killed in recent Middle East conflicts.

The controversy stems from a March 9 speech Vance delivered to the International Association of Fire Fighters in Washington, D.C., where he asked the audience to keep fallen soldiers in their thoughts and prayers.

As Atlanta Black Star reported, he summarized his remarks: "I was honored to be able to participate in the dignified transfer of six American soldiers who were killed overseas in this conflict with Iran, and I had never done that before."

He added a call for reflection, saying, "If you are the praying type, and I certainly am, I hope you'll spare a prayer for the six souls that we lost, for the seventh soul who will be coming home tonight, and for all of their families."

Although Vance did not formally call for a prolonged moment of silence, some observers interpreted his comments as a prompt for quiet reflection. However, he quickly transitioned to discussing the accomplishments of former President Donald Trump's administration, drawing criticism.

One social media user commented on the brief acknowledgment: "He is an embarrassment." Another added, "He is such a joke, he has no respect from anyone. If he thinks he has even the slightest prayer to become president, he's crazy too."

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A third post analyzed the context, suggesting political pressure influenced the brevity: "That's called a half a moment of silence because Trump would crucify him for bringing attention to dead soldiers!"

Vance's remarks came after attending a dignified transfer for seven troops killed in separate incidents, including Army Reserve members Maj. Jeffrey O'Brien, Chief Warrant Officer Robert Marzan, Capt. Cody Khork, Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens, Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, and Sgt. Declan Coady, as well as Sgt. Benjamin Pennington, who died in Saudi Arabia.

The reaction underscores the public's heightened awareness of how we honor and remember those who died in service. Many on social media voiced their disapproval of what they saw as a hasty response from Vance.

"The same people I wish would shut the f–k up don't even know how to do a moment of silence," one commenter put it plainly, capturing the prevailing online mood.

In separate news, Democrats are targeting Vice President JD Vance as a potential 2028 Republican frontrunner, criticizing his Hillbilly Elegy memoir and political record in his home region of Ohio, per FOX56.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear called the book "poverty tourism" and accused Vance of abandoning the communities he wrote about. Critics say Vance's working-class image is central to his appeal, prompting Democrats to define him early ahead of a future presidential race.

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