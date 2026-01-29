Barbara Corcoran is known for bold business moves, but she once pulled off an even bolder personal stunt.

The "Shark Tank" star recently admitted that she faked her own death during her 70th birthday celebration, turning what her friends planned as a surprise party into an unforgettable shock.

Corcoran, now 76, shared the story during a January 27 episode of "Boardroom Talks."

She explained that the wild idea came after she learned her friends were secretly planning a birthday party for her in April 2019.

"My friends were going to give me a surprise party," she recalled, adding that a close friend tipped her off. Instead of letting the plan play out, Corcoran decided to flip the script. "'I'm going to turn the tables and surprise them,'" she said.

Her friends gathered upstairs at her duplex, thinking Corcoran was returning from the airport.

Then her brother told them to head downstairs. When they walked into the living room, they were met with a shocking scene.

"They walked into the living room and found me dead in a coffin," Corcoran said with a laugh, FoxNews reported.

She had transformed the space into a full funeral parlor, complete with chairs and religious figures. Her guests truly believed she had died.

Barbara Corcoran Reveals She Faked Her Own Death at Her 70th Birthday Party https://t.co/ImfFTHaLQm — E! News (@enews) January 28, 2026

Barbara Corcoran Shocks Guests by Rising From Coffin

As Corcoran lay still in the coffin, her friends began speaking openly about her. "They all said what they liked about me, thinking I was dead, and what they didn't like about me," she said.

For Corcoran, that was part of the thrill. "How many people... hear what people say about them after they're dead? I got to hear it all."

According to ENews, one comment stood out most. Corcoran remembered her daughter Katie, who was about 9 years old at the time, asking, "When do we get the money?" Corcoran also shares a son, Tom, with her husband, Bill Higgins.

The guests had no idea it was a joke. "I could hear the gasps," she said. Corcoran kept her eyes closed and didn't move for ten minutes.

"They really thought I was dead." When she finally revealed the truth, she jumped up and danced.

"I looked beautiful," she added, noting she wore a red Carolina Herrera gown and had her makeup done.

The prank even fooled people outside the party. The next morning, Corcoran said her doorman told her social media was buzzing with news that she had died.

She later posted the truth on Instagram, calling it "Surprise 70th!!" and writing, "What the heck, you only die once, you might as well be around for it!"