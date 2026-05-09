Vice President JD Vance stumbled during a campaign event on May 5 in support of Republican Rep. Zach Nunn's reelection bid, drawing widespread criticism and viral attention for his difficulty recalling the name of his Democratic opponent.

As reported by Atlanta Black Star, at a rally in Des Moines, Vance, 41, appeared unsettled as he attempted to read from his prepared remarks. Struggling to find the name of Sarah Trone Garriott, the Iowa state senator running in the Democratic primary for the 3rd congressional district, Vance mumbled, "What is, uh, this, what is, uh... Zach, you're going to have to help me out with her name here. I lost my page here."

The awkward moment drew silence from the crowd and quickly spread across social media platforms. Attempts by Vance to use humor to downplay the incident only fueled further ridicule. On May 7, he tweeted a video with the voiceover, "Iowa, vote for Zach Nunn this November, not that crazy lady whose name I forgot."

Vance is confused as he reads off his speech:



What is uhh.. this... What is uhhh.... Zach, you're gonna have to help me out with her name here. I lost my page here. Okay, alright. Okay there we go. Sarah Trone Garriott. I- I- I'm- I'm- I'm on the wrong page here pic.twitter.com/RKmnWYTGF2 — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) May 5, 2026

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Critics on social media were quick to mock Vance's performance. Some suggested his blunder could harm Nunn's reelection prospects. One user wrote, "Damn, you just doomed another candidate," while others compared Vance unfavorably to President Donald Trump, accusing him of adopting a similar style marked by awkwardness and ineffective humor.

The episode has raised concerns about the speaking abilities and political messaging of both Vance and President Trump ahead of the November midterm elections. The poll shows Vance with a 42% favorable rating, while Trump's disapproval stands at 58%, underscoring the GOP's challenges in keeping voter support.

Iowa, vote for Zach Nunn this November, not that crazy lady whose name I forgot pic.twitter.com/kDBxoo2Oqx — JD Vance (@JDVance) May 7, 2026

This is not the first time both politicians have experienced public speaking blunders, with Trump's January speech at the National Prayer Breakfast being another example when he didn't mention Félix Tshisekedi, president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

As the GOP gears up for a crucial election cycle, episodes like Vance's gaffe expose potential cracks in the party's leadership and their effect on key races across the nation.

Recently, Fox News reported that JD Vance announced that 21 hours of negotiations between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad ended without a deal after Iran rejected U.S. terms. Vance said the main U.S. demand was a firm commitment that Iran would not pursue nuclear weapons. The talks, backed by Donald Trump, aimed to preserve a fragile ceasefire and prevent a wider regional conflict, but both sides failed to reach an agreement.

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