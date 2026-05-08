A painting said to have hung inside the Manhattan townhouse of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein has surfaced online, briefly appearing for sale on eBay with a price tag of $25,000 before being taken down.

The listing, titled "Jeffrey Epstein's Desk Art," described a large reproduction of Kees van Dongen's "Femme Fatale," a nude artwork reportedly displayed above Epstein's desk before his 2019 death.

According to archived details reported by the sources, the seller claimed the piece was connected to items previously sold from Epstein's estate. The 4-by-4-foot artwork shows a stylized woman with blue-toned skin exposing one breast, a reproduction of the early 1900s painting that originally sold at Christie's for millions.

The eBay post suggested the piece was framed and installed inside Epstein's former Upper East Side home. "You already know why you're here," the listing reportedly stated. It claimed federal investigators had photographed the artwork during earlier inquiries into Epstein's property, TMZ reported.

The seller further wrote that the reproduction was purchased through a New Jersey auction house that previously handled items from Epstein's estate. Some of his belongings were auctioned off after his death, including furniture and décor from his Manhattan residence.

Lewd painting that hung over Jeffrey Epstein's desk appears to hit eBay for staggering sum https://t.co/cDZSkB15C3 pic.twitter.com/CEqAPz0sEE — New York Post (@nypost) May 7, 2026

Epstein Mansion Artwork Listing Sparks Questions

While the listing tried to position the artwork as authentic, no documentation was provided to confirm its direct origin from Epstein's home. The seller also referenced the frame, claiming it was made by Eli Wilner, a company known for high-end framing used by institutions including the White House.

According to the NY Post, the listing price reportedly shifted from $50,000 to $25,000 or best offer before it was removed. It is unclear whether any bids were placed.

The auction came amid ongoing public interest in Epstein's personal belongings, which have been circulated through estate sales and auctions since his death. Some previously sold items have attracted attention due to their connection to the widely reported criminal case involving Epstein's sex trafficking conviction and investigations.

An eBay spokesperson confirmed the listing was removed after review, stating it violated platform rules. "Upon review, the listing was found to be in violation of eBay's policies and has been removed," the company said.

The exact rule breach was not specified, though eBay prohibits certain "offensive materials" and requires proper authentication for high-value artwork listings.