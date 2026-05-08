More than two decades after "Romeo Must Die" hit theaters, Jet Li is still holding close the memories he made with late singer and actress Aaliyah.

While speaking with People about his new book, "Beyond Life and Death: The Way of True Freedom," Li reflected on filming the 2000 action movie that helped launch his Hollywood career.

The martial arts star said the experience became even more special because of the friendship he formed with Aaliyah on set.

"For me, Romeo Must Die was a very important movie in my career in Hollywood," Li shared. "It was the first time the studio gave me a chance in my first leading role."

Li explained that Aaliyah supported him closely during filming, especially while he adjusted to acting in an English-language movie.

According to him, the two spent days practicing scenes together and working through their on-screen chemistry line by line.

Their bond continued even after the cameras stopped rolling. Li warmly remembered sharing dinners with Aaliyah and their families during production.

"After our days of shooting, we'd have dinner," he said. "Her mom would bring her. I would bring my brother. We'd sit together just like a family, very warm."

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Jet Li Says Aaliyah Is Still 'Always in My Heart'

The actor also spoke fondly about the atmosphere on set, saying the cast genuinely cared for one another. He remembered Aaliyah as "very charming and pretty" and said working alongside stars like Anthony Anderson and DMX created memories he still treasures today.

Aaliyah played Trish O'Day in the film, a role that earned praise from both fans and critics.

The movie became a box office success, earning $91 million worldwide and helping open more opportunities for Li in the United States, Yahoo reported.

For Li, however, the strongest memory from the project remains the connection he shared with Aaliyah before her tragic death in a 2001 plane crash in the Bahamas. She was only 22 years old.

"I say that while the physical part of her has left us, mentally, she's always here," Li said. "She's always in my heart."

He added that people in the United States still talk about Aaliyah whenever he visits, which reminds him how deeply she continues to touch fans around the world.

Li also reflected on how martial arts films changed his life and introduced him to global audiences. He believes fans connected with his movies because they mixed action with traditional kung fu styles that felt different from many Hollywood fight films at the time.