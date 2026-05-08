Dave Coulier, the 66-year-old "Full House" alum, offered fans an update on Thursday about his health, revealing he has lost 45 pounds following treatment for two types of cancer and addressing changes in his appearance and voice.

According to People, Coulier, who survived stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma and p16 squamous cell carcinoma of the tongue in less than two years, shared the update on Instagram, noting that radiation treatments have made eating solid food difficult and impacted his speech.

"The last time I did some of you said that I look differently, and I sound differently, and I do," Coulier wrote in a post shared jointly with his holistic wellness brand, AwearMarket.

"What you're seeing is the side effects of extensive radiation that I went through for carcinoma in my throat. I haven't been able to eat solid food in months. So I've lost 45 pounds, that's what you're seeing," he added, per AOL.

Coulier said his hair is slowly growing back after battling lymphoma 18 months ago. He also shared encouraging news about his prognosis that recent PET scans indicate that both cancers are responding well to treatment.

"I kind of lucked out with these two cancers because they're 'good cancers' — if that's even possible to say. I feel I'm being allowed to get healthy again so that I can be a voice to encourage early detection," he said.

Coulier's journey has drawn public support from friends and family, including Kelly Rizzo, the widow of his late "Full House" co-star Bob Saget, who commented on Instagram, "You are so very loved, Dave. And truly no one is stronger than you. God bless you wonderful friend. Wish Bob was here to make you laugh."

Coulier, who married Melissa Coulier in 2014, said he has found comfort and distraction in hobbies such as artwork, creative writing, and developing his non-toxic store, AwearMarket.

His health update comes after a year of closely shared milestones. In December 2025, Coulier revealed his second cancer diagnosis, and by February 2026, he reported being in remission. He emphasized the importance of regular screenings, crediting early detection with saving his life twice.

"It turns out, if I hadn't had that PET scan, then they wouldn't have had this early of a detection and I'd have been in a world of pain soon," he said.

Coulier concluded his message to followers with a hopeful note, "I hope good comes to all of you."