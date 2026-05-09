Since her divorce from country music star Keith Urban, actress Nicole Kidman has adopted a bold new fashion direction, often described as revenge dressing.

The 56-year-old actress has made striking appearances recently, including at the 2026 Oscars, where she wore a soft pink strapless gown, and the 2026 Met Gala, in a custom red sequined and feathered dress.

Nicole Kidman attends the 2026 Met Gala. pic.twitter.com/k9asxACa8l — 21 (@21metgala) May 4, 2026

Insiders say Kidman's recent fashion choices signal a reinvention of her public image, portraying a more independent and empowered version of herself.

"Nicole is using fashion as a form of expression right now — the bolder, more daring looks feel like a conscious statement of autonomy," the source told OK! magazine. "It's almost as if she is reclaiming her identity on her own terms with a punk rock-type, edgier aesthetic after the end of a long marriage."

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Stylecaster coverage reported that another insider added, "The styling choices have an edge that was not always present before. It carries a kind of defiant energy, signaling not just that she has moved on, but that she is thriving in a way that is impossible to ignore. And she looks great, which is also rubbing Keith's face in what he is missing by not being with her anymore."

Reports indicate Kidman has been open with friends about possibly dating again but is taking her time. A source close to the actress told People magazine earlier this year that while she has had conversations about dating, she is "not rushing" into it and prefers relying on her close circle to make introductions when she feels ready.

For now, Kidman is focused on the things that make her happy, like family and work.

Kidman and Urban were married in June 2006 and have two daughters together, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. The couple announced their separation in September 2025 after 19 years of marriage.

Although Kidman was reportedly reluctant about the split and had been trying to save the marriage, she filed for divorce one day after the separation news became public. The divorce was finalized in early January 2026.

Read more: Keith Urban 'Shaken' by Split From Nicole Kidman, Now Looking to Gwyneth Paltrow's 'Conscious Uncoupling' Blueprint: Report