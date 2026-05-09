Ryan Seacrest surprised fans with a noticeably gaunt and skeletal look at the 9th Annual UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation's Taste For A Cure gala earlier this month. A top plastic surgeon has attributed the drastic change to a condition known as "facial deflation," a phenomenon increasingly seen in men undergoing rapid weight loss.

Dr. Hovsepian, a Beverly Hills triple board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon, told Radar Online that Seacrest's leaner facial appearance is unlikely the result of aggressive plastic surgery. Instead, it likely stems from significant facial fat loss combined with natural aging and harsh event lighting.

"Facial fat is not simply 'extra weight,' it is one of the most important structural components of a youthful appearance," Dr. Hovsepian explained. "When fat volume drops too much, the definition that once looked youthful can appear gaunt."

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Seacrest's cheeks appeared deeply sunken at the gala, a stark contrast to his healthier look just 18 months ago at the L.A. Jingle Ball. The doctor suggested that rapid body fat reduction—sometimes linked to medications like GLP-1 agonists popular in Hollywood for weight loss—can cause this hollowing effect, though he emphasized he could not confirm Seacrest's use of any such treatments.

Men are particularly affected by facial deflation because their facial attractiveness relies heavily on structure and skeletal definition. Even modest fat loss can make their faces appear significantly more hollow and harsh. In contrast, volume restoration treatments tend to be more forgiving for women, as overfilling men's faces risks feminizing their features.

Dr. Hovsepian recommends a conservative approach to treatment for those experiencing facial deflation. This includes restoring volume in key areas like the temples and midface, subtle under-eye blending, collagen-stimulating therapies to improve skin quality, and maintaining nutritional stability alongside a healthy weight.

"The objective is not to create an artificially full face, but to restore vitality while preserving masculine anatomy and natural identity," he said as reported by AOL.

Despite concerns from fans about Seacrest's frail appearance, the longtime *American Idol* host maintains a strict Mediterranean diet and rigorous exercise routine. His spokesperson has not publicly commented on his health or appearance changes.

This trend of facial deflation is drawing more attention as celebrities undergo rapid weight changes, prompting experts to highlight the importance of balanced care in aesthetic treatments.

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