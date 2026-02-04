Kim Kardashian and Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton are claimed to be getting closer, however, friends of the latter's ex-girlfriend, Nicole Scherzinger, are worried about his past behavior.

The F1 driver and the 45-year-old reality star have been seen having a great time together regularly since New Year's Eve including visits to London, the Cotswolds, Aspen and Los Angeles.

The couple has reportedly enjoyed a fourth date aboard Hamilton's $102 million private jet, following earlier meetings at the luxury Rosewood Hotel in London while Kardashian promoted her Skims clothing line.

Sources say that Hamilton and Kardashian are now in Paris, per E! Online, staying at Le Bristol Hotel, as she continues to promote her NikeSKIMS collection.

Exes' Friends Raise Red Flags

Hamilton and Scherzinger, 47, had an on-and-off relationship from 2007 to 2015, and friends of the singer have reportedly voiced concern over Hamilton's treatment of past partners. A source told The Sun, "Lewis was the master of blowing hot and cold. One minute he would be buying her gifts and saying he loved her, the next he would cause an enormous argument and then ignore her for days."

"There was a real nasty streak. She would often be left in tears after rows with him. He seemed to be a lot more interested in hanging out with his 'bros', than with his girlfriend."

After their final split, Scherzinger said at the time, "I'm devastated that it didn't work out. It was the hardest decision we had to make."

Friends now reportedly worry that Kardashian may encounter similar challenges as her relationship with Hamilton evolves.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are reportedly dating pic.twitter.com/GclJzqFtrv — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) February 2, 2026

Jet-Setting and Public Appearances

Kardashian and Hamilton's rumored romance has been marked by high-profile travel and private outings.

The duo were first photographed together in 2014 at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London, alongside their then-partners Kanye West and Scherzinger.

Later that year, Hamilton was reportedly close enough to Kardashian's family that he joined West and Kardashian for Easter celebrations at their home.

West recalled, according to The Washington Post, "Lewis Hamilton's over at my house and we're playing some music in my studio. We're having an Easter brunch and all of the family's there, my wife's family, my friends, everything. And everybody's like, 'What is this music?' And I'm like, 'It's Lewis Hamilton's music.'"