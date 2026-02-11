Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fall that left actor Quinton Aaron, best known for "The Blind Side," hospitalized and on life support for weeks. The 41-year-old suffered a spinal stroke after a catastrophic fall in his Atlanta home in January, prompting concern from co-star Sandra Bullock and his family.

Authorities said the incident is under review. "It is currently classified as suspicious activity and has been assigned to a detective for further investigation," a public information officer told The Sun. "As this is an active investigation, we are unable to provide any additional information at this time."

Following the accident, a woman claiming to be Aaron's wife, Margarita, 50, helped launch a GoFundMe that raised $48,000 for the actor's medical expenses. However, tensions have emerged between Margarita and Aaron's family, who reportedly banned her from visiting him in the hospital.

A source told The Sun that the family is concerned Margarita could access the funds, though Margarita denied any financial motives. "I'm OK with it, I'm at peace with this," she told Us Weekly. "Quinton and I pray a lot and believe in God and believe in a higher power. I can feel his presence telling me this will work itself out."

Margarita also described their relationship as "spiritually married." "We are tied as one," she said. "Instead of us fighting over him, let's fight for his life and what is right."

Aaron's family, meanwhile, has questioned both the legitimacy of the marriage and Margarita's professional credentials.

"Since the health crisis of our beloved family member Quinton Aaron, we have raised some suspicions about the legitimacy of Quinton and Margarita's marriage to each other, as well as her legitimacy as a registered nurse," they told Us Weekly. "We have found some alarming details. We as a family believe Margarita isn't who she claimed to be to us. This has caused us to want to investigate her further."

Despite the dispute, Aaron is reportedly showing signs of recovery, moving his eyes in response to his family's voices. Margarita expressed concern that the ongoing family conflict could affect him. "Quinton's always wanted to find that 'one,' and I was that 'one' because everything that he needed help with, everything that the family wouldn't do for him, I did for him," she said.

Hospital staff confirmed that visitation had been limited due to his condition. "They were only giving everyone five minutes once a day to be with him," Margarita told Us Weekly.

As police continue to probe the suspicious fall, the questions surrounding Margarita's identity and role in Aaron's life remain unresolved.