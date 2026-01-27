Quinton Aaron, best known for playing NFL player Michael Oher in the 2009 film "The Blind Side," is hospitalized and on life support after suffering a serious health scare at his home.

The 41-year-old actor collapsed after losing feeling in his legs, prompting an urgent hospital visit and ongoing medical tests to determine the cause of a blood infection, according to his wife, Margarita Aaron.

Margarita told media outlets that the incident happened when Aaron was walking up the stairs and suddenly fell.

She rushed him to the hospital after he said he could no longer feel his legs.

According to ENews, doctors later discovered a severe blood infection, though they are still working to find what caused it. Because his breathing became unstable, Aaron was intubated and placed on life support.

Despite the seriousness of the situation, Margarita shared hopeful updates. She said Aaron is only partially relying on the breathing machine and has begun showing small but positive signs.

"He's a fighter," she said, adding that he is "showing a lot of improvement."

She also shared her belief that he will recover, saying, "We all have faith in God that he will walk out of here fully recovered."

Quinton Aaron Shows Small Signs of Progress

Doctors described Aaron's condition as "day by day" and continue to run tests, including advanced imaging, to find the source of the infection.

He remains on antibiotics meant to cover a wide range of possible causes.

Margarita noted that he has been able to move his fingers, try to open his eyes, and even give a thumbs-up during a recent visit, moments she called encouraging, Yahoo reported.

This is not the first time Aaron has faced major health challenges. In March of last year, he was hospitalized after experiencing a fever and coughing up blood.

At the time, doctors believed he was dealing with Type A flu and pneumonia.

He was also admitted to the hospital in 2019 for an upper respiratory infection and bronchitis flare-up, from which he later said he fully recovered.

Aaron has spoken openly about past near-death experiences and how they changed his life. In a previous interview, he shared that a medical emergency led him to overhaul his lifestyle, including losing more than 200 pounds.

He described that moment as a wake-up call that pushed him to take his health more seriously.