Newly disclosed emails reveal that King Charles was warned in 2019 about his brother Prince Andrew's questionable financial dealings, as the former Duke of York faces scrutiny over alleged misconduct in public office.

The emails, obtained by the Daily Mail, show a whistleblower alerting the Palace that Andrew's business associations with financier David Rowland were "abusing" the Royal Family's name.

A source familiar with the communications told reporters, "HRH the Duke of York's actions suggest that his Royal Highness considers his relationship with David Rowland more important than that of his family."

The whistleblower's correspondence also alleged that Rowland paid Andrew to secure a Luxembourg banking license for his private bank, Banque Havilland, and included claimed bank account details.

Officials said the emails were sent to Charles through royal lawyers Farrer & Co. and copied in senior palace staff, including Charles's private secretary, Clive Alderton.

A palace insider explained the gravity of the revelations: "The evidence provided unequivocally proves that you have abused the Royal Family's name."

Andrew, who was arrested Thursday over suspicions of misconduct in public office, reportedly facilitated business opportunities for Rowland during official duties as a taxpayer-funded trade envoy between 2001 and 2011, including trips to China and former Soviet states.

Another source familiar with the matter noted, "Andrew invited Jonathan Rowland to a meeting at Buckingham Palace attended by the UK ambassador to Montenegro to help boost the Rowlands' business ambitions."

The new disclosures have intensified calls for government and police action. Robert Jenrick, Reform UK's Treasury spokesman said, "The police must investigate the latest revelation urgently."

Gloria Allred, lawyer for several Jeffrey Epstein victims, urged the King and senior royals to cooperate with authorities. GB News reported that she told the BBC, "The best way... is for them to also do interviews with the police if they are requested to do so."

Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp added, "These explosive new MoS findings are shocking, but not surprising. Andrew has acted disgracefully and deserves nothing less than to face justice over his deals."

Prince Andrew has consistently denied wrongdoing. Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the whistleblower emails, citing the ongoing police investigation.