The family of Ghislaine Maxwell has spoken out after Prince Andrew was arrested and questioned over allegations of misconduct in public office, calling the development "astonishing" and urging authorities to ensure a fair process.

The comments came as police confirmed the former royal had been released from custody while the investigation continues.

According to People, Prince Andrew, the younger brother of King Charles III, was detained on Feb. 19 on suspicion he may have shared confidential information with financier Jeffrey Epstein during his time as a UK trade envoy.

Officials said the arrest is not linked to sexual misconduct claims, and Andrew has not been charged. He has previously denied wrongdoing connected to Epstein.

In a statement posted on social media, Maxwell's relatives said they were surprised by the arrest and stressed the importance of due process.

They wrote that Andrew "is entitled to the presumption of innocence and a fair process," adding a call for "transparency, evidence, and the same rules for everyone — not trial by media and political expediency."

Prince Andrew Questioned for 11 Hours in Probe

Maxwell, who was convicted in 2021 of sex trafficking offenses tied to Epstein, is serving a 20-year prison sentence.

Prosecutors at her trial said she helped recruit underage girls for Epstein, making her the only associate of his to be jailed.

Authorities said Andrew was taken into custody at his residence on the Sandringham estate and questioned for roughly 11 hours before being released, Daily Mail reported. Police also carried out searches at another property linked to him.

The investigation focuses on claims that official documents and sensitive briefings were shared during his time in public office.

In a rare personal statement, King Charles addressed the situation, saying he had learned of the arrest "with the deepest concern." He added that the matter would be handled through "the full, fair and proper process" and emphasized, "the law must take its course."

The monarch also pledged the royal family's support and cooperation with investigators.