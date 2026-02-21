After the Justice Department published new documents last week concerning the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking operation, and podcasts revisiting Naomi Campbell's association with the disgraced financier have resurfaced, Campbell has come under fire once again for her previous associations with Epstein.

According to Atlanta Black Star, Campbell's recent social media post expressing solidarity with victims prompted online users to revisit her documented ties to Epstein dating back to the 1990s and 2000s. Newly released records cited by People reportedly show call logs, schedules and emails reflecting that the two spoke by phone, met in person and exchanged invitations to events, including Campbell's 2004 birthday celebration in St. Tropez.

One email included in the files contained a message from a sender linked to Epstein. The message read: "Hi Naomi, Jeffrey and I are in Paris with Woody Allen and wondering if you're in town and would like to have dinner with us tomorrow night."

As the documents circulated online, a November 2025 interview featuring former model Barbara Adeler resurfaced on the podcast "Juicy Crimes with Heather McDonald." During the interview, Adeler made allegations about Campbell's role in introducing models to wealthy men.

When asked whether she had helped a friend escape a troubling situation, Adeler claimed her late friend "was human trafficked by Naomi Campbell."

Adeler described intervening in her friend's life. "Eventually, I had to start rescuing her from parties. A few times, I had to rescue her from Naomi Campbell's apartment," Adler said. "Naomi would bring her back, and they would do detoxing therapies just to relax and sleep over."

She continued by alleging financial motives. "Naomi knows a lot of these millionaire and billionaire guys. So, she connects you to them. She will connect you like 'Oh, darling, you know, so and so has the hotel, the Fountain Blue in Miami. I'll easily connect you," she explained.

Adeler further alleged, "So, they connect you and then that's it. That's how it starts," Alder stated before alleging that Campbell gets paid for her services. "When you bring models or people that can easily be manipulated, you get funded."

Online reactions were mixed. One commenter wrote, "Naomi needs to sue her," while another posted, "Why not mention the white male CEO of the jean company but mention Naomi? just observing no judgment passed."

Campbell has previously denied wrongdoing. In a recent Instagram Story post, she wrote, "I said it in 2019, and I'll say it again now: don't come at me when there is no wrongdoing on my part. I stand in complete solidarity with the courageous survivors."

In an earlier statement cited by the New York Post, she said, "What he has done is indefensible, and when I heard it sickened me to my stomach just like everybody else." She added, "I stand with the victims. They are scarred for life."

Campbell's attorney, Martin Singer, has previously said she was unaware of Epstein's criminal conduct prior to his 2019 arrest.