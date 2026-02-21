Fitness influencer and media personality Kayla Nicole is reflecting on her past romance with NFL star Travis Kelce, saying hindsight has helped her see their split in a new way.

During a TikTok Live chat on Thursday with Ace Greene, Nicole described their relationship as a possible case of "right person, wrong time," offering a candid look back at what went wrong.

Nicole, 34, shared that her last relationship was "probably, like, three years ago now," adding, "It's been a long time."

When asked why the relationship ended, she admitted she still doesn't have a clear answer.

"Who knows? Could be compatibility issues, right person, wrong time," she said, suggesting timing and fit may have played a role, US Magazine reported.

Nicole and Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, dated on and off for about five years after first connecting on social media in 2017. Their relationship included a brief split in 2020 before they reunited later that year. The couple ultimately called it quits for good in May 2022.

Kayla Nicole Says Dating in 2026 Is 'Hard All Around'

While reflecting on the past, Nicole also spoke openly about dating today, saying the experience feels more challenging than before.

"It's kinda sad because I feel like dating in 2026 is just hard all the way around. I feel like the bar is in hell," she told viewers.

According to Page Six, she added that her current must-have quality in a partner is simple: "My new list of requirements is: having a job — that's at the top of the list."

Kelce has since moved forward in his personal life. The NFL star is now engaged to pop icon Taylor Swift after two years of dating, with the couple announcing their engagement in August 2025. Their relationship has drawn significant public attention, especially as Kelce continues his high-profile football career.

Nicole, who now hosts the "Pre-Game" podcast, has remained in the spotlight as well, occasionally sparking online chatter tied to Kelce's new relationship.