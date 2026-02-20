Savannah Guthrie's future on NBC's "Today" remains uncertain as she continues focusing on the search for her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie.

The longtime co-anchor has been absent from the morning program since Feb. 1, when Nancy was reported missing. While some television insiders believe her return is unlikely, others caution that no final decision has been made as the 54-year-old journalist prioritizes her family.

Multiple veteran TV executives told Status News that they doubt Savannah will resume her role.

"There's no way Savannah's coming back," one source told the outlet. "I can't imagine she would even want to."

Another executive insisted her importance to the franchise, saying, "If you could pick one person across the span of morning TV that a show would not want to lose, it would be Savannah." The source added that she had long served as the connective force of the broadcast, calling her "the glue on that show."

However, sources told Page Six that it is impossible to definitively say Savannah will never return.

According to one insider, she is simply concentrating on her mother and not work at the moment. NBC has publicly backed her, with a network source telling Page Six, "The entire show and network is rallying together in support of our beloved colleague and friend as we navigate this unimaginable time."

Another added that "Everyone at 'Today' is taking this day by day, and of course giving Savannah the grace, time and support she needs."

Industry Impact: Morning TV Reassesses Family Access

Beyond Savannah's personal absence, her mother's disappearance may have broader implications for morning television. In an exclusive report on his Naughty But Nice Substack, Rob Shuter wrote that networks are quietly reconsidering how much of anchors' family lives should be featured on-air.

For decades, morning shows have built intimacy by showcasing relatives in lighthearted segments. Nancy herself appeared on "Today" in November 2025 in a segment filmed in Tucson. But insiders now say several family-focused pieces have been scrapped across networks.

"There were at least three family tie-ins pulled this week," one senior morning producer said. "It suddenly feels different."

Another source noted that ABC and CBS have paused similar segments. "No one wants to blur the line between storytelling and exposure right now," the insider said.

A media executive described the shift as "an industry-wide recalibration," adding that when "real life becomes frightening, the 'we're one big family' model feels riskier."

One source summed up the mood: "The human touch isn't going away – but the access might."

Search Continues for Savannah Guthrie's Mom as Colleagues Step In

There has still been no suspect named in Nancy's disappearance, despite public pleas from Savannah and her siblings, Annie and Camron.

In her most recent appeal, Savannah addressed the suspected kidnapper directly, saying it was "never too late to do the right thing."

Friends of the anchor have expressed deep concern. "She looks devastated. She looks like she's struggling," one source told Page Six.

"She can't be doing well." The insider added that "Anyone who knows her is obviously so worried about her."

In the meantime, former co-anchor Hoda Kotb has returned to "Today" to fill in.

Kotb exited NBC in January 2025 after 26 years but is expected back again next week as executives evaluate the situation on a week-by-week basis.

Savannah has co-anchored "Today" since July 2012 and has more than a year remaining on her reported $7 million annual contract.