Eva Marcille says she was blindsided after learning she was not included in Netflix's new documentary examining the legacy of "America's Next Top Model," adding that responsibility for the show's most controversial moments extends beyond its creator, Tyra Banks.

According to Atlanta Black Star, the three-part documentary, "Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model," has sparked backlash over resurfaced clips of intense challenges and emotional distress involving former contestants.

Marcille, who won Cycle 3 of America's Next Top Model in 2004, said she first learned about the documentary through informal channels. During an appearance on CBS Mornings, she addressed her absence from the project.

When asked whether she had been invited to participate, Marcille responded, "They did not ask me to be on it."

She elaborated on her reaction after watching the series. "It was very surprising, and then I watched it. And after I watched it, I was gobsmacked. I was in awe. I told Jay 'My mouth was wide open.' To be a part of a club and not know what's going on in the club is crazy," per People.

The documentary revisits controversial moments from the early 2000s competition, including extreme makeovers, racially insensitive photo shoots and a scene involving contestant Shandi Sullivan that drew renewed criticism. Several former contestants appear in the film to describe their experiences, while others, including Marcille, do not.

In the interview, co-host Vladimir Duthiers asked Marcille, "Do you think the judges and producers had a role in creating this type of environment?"

Marcille placed responsibility on production as well as on-air talent. "Absolutely. That environment could not exist without producers aiding and abetting what was going on. I've done reality now on every level. 'Housewives,' I mean, I don't know what's going on in someone's life unless the producers tell me. It's a part of how this thing works."

Despite her criticism, Marcille expressed appreciation for Banks' original vision for the franchise. "What I will say is I never fail to thank Tyra. What Tyra set out to do in this business, I will always say — especially for 'Top Model' — initially, she set out to change the world. To change what the modeling industry looked like, sounded like, felt like, and expected. And she did that for me."

Online reaction has been divided. One viewer wrote, "Wait they didn't ask her to be a part of the doc and she is one of the most popular winners wowww." Another commented, "They only asked the ones that fit the narrative."

Banks has not publicly responded to the latest criticism surrounding the documentary.

