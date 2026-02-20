The arrest of Prince Andrew, the former Duke of York, could pose serious challenges for King Charles III and the future of the British monarchy, according to royal author Andrew Lownie.

Lownie, who penned Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, said the royal family's handling of the scandal will be closely watched by the public and media.

"I think problems will arise if information emerges that Charles was covering up the story for years and only acting now," he warned, according to Page Six. "I think there will be problems."

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, was detained Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office over his alleged forwarding of confidential trade documents to the late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

He was released later that day and was photographed leaving Aylsham police station in the back of a car, appearing subdued.

Royal Family's Response Under the Microscope

King Charles released a statement expressing concern while emphasizing the importance of the legal process.

"I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office," he said, according to BBC. "What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation."

The monarch continued, "Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all."

Lownie stressed that the royal family must be seen as fully cooperating with authorities to avoid lasting damage to public trust. "They need to monitor public opinion and the media," he said.

Early-Morning Arrest Reveals Tensions

Details of the arrest were reported exclusively by Rob Shuter on Naughty But Nice Substack, revealing that Mountbatten-Windsor was asleep at his Norfolk residence, Wood Farm, when police arrived. "He was woken up by officers. He genuinely couldn't process that this was happening to him," a source told Shuter.

According to insiders, the former royal quickly shifted from shock to anger. "He wasn't upset. He was furious," the source said, noting an apparent "Do you know who I am?" attitude during the arrest.

Another insider described Andrew's demeanor as icy, adding, "It was arrogance, not panic. He seemed more insulted than afraid."

The arrest reportedly took place as Mountbatten-Windsor was getting out of bed, with his familiar bedroom teddy bears nearby.

Legal Implications and Historical Context

Mountbatten-Windsor held the position of the UK's Special Representative for International Trade and Investment between 2001 and 2011. It is claimed that during the period, he sent confidential reports of trips to countries such as Vietnam and Singapore to Epstein, violating the Official Secrets Act.

If found guilty, Mountbatten-Windsor could be sentenced to life imprisonment.

The Thames Valley Police are looking into an allegation that a woman was brought illegally to the UK for the purpose of having sex with the former royal.

Mountbatten-Windsor was deprived of his titles and honors last year, among other consequences of his association with Epstein. He was also forced to leave his Royal Lodge home, which has been his residence for a long time.

A royal insider told Page Six that the arrest serves as "a wake-up call that no one is above the law or owning up and taking accountability."