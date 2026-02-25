Actress Jennifer Garner is opening up about what it really takes to raise children across two homes with ex-husband Ben Affleck — and how the experience has changed her as a parent.

In a recent appearance on Bustle's "One Nightstand" YouTube series, Garner, 53, spoke honestly about co-parenting their three children: Violet, 20, Seraphina, 17, and Samuel, 13.

Her comments focused on how both she and Affleck have had to adjust since their split.

"I think that I do a bit of both," Garner said. "And I think my kids' dad does too. Especially when your kids grow up in two separate households, I become mom and dad and he becomes dad and mom."

She explained that parenting from two homes means missing the balance that naturally happens when both parents are under one roof, US Magazine reported.

"You kind of can't help it, right? Because you don't have the benefit of both sides of the yin and yang being in the same house," she said. "And so you have to have a bit of both in the way that you parent."

Jennifer Garner Reflects on Letting Go

According to People, Garner admitted that while there is "a little bit of loss in that," there is also growth.

"You also just learn. It's made me let go and not focus so much on the bringing up," she added, suggesting that the experience has helped her loosen her grip and trust the process more.

Garner and Affleck married in 2005 and announced their split in 2015 after 10 years together. Their divorce was finalized in 2018. Over the years, both have spoken about how difficult that period was.

In a previous interview, Garner said the "actual breaking up of a family" was the hardest part, along with losing "a true partnership and friendship."

Affleck has also reflected on the divorce. In 2020, he called it "the biggest regret of my life," adding that shame can be toxic and that learning from mistakes is the only way forward.

Despite the challenges, the former couple has remained united in raising their children. Affleck recently shared how proud he is of their kids, especially Violet.

"I could not be more proud of my children," he said. "I'm very lucky that I've got a great partner and that we got great kids."